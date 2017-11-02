City invites community input on Complete Streets solutions

The city wants to hear from you on how to make streets safer.

So far, the Complete Streets program has targeted portions of King Street, Kapi‘olani Boulevard, Pi‘ikoi Street, Pensacola Street, Punchbowl Street, Ward Avenue, Kalākaua Avenue, Kamake‘e Street, and others.

The goal is to make them safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, bus riders, and drivers.

The public is encouraged to voice their opinions on design solutions that balance the needs of the urban core’s diverse users and match community character.

Potential solutions include pedestrian safety improvements at intersections, traffic calming measures to keep cars moving at safer speeds, dedicated bicycle facilities that separate bicyclists from sidewalks and moving traffic, improvements to better accommodate transit users, and streetscape features to improve the walking environment and the livability of the community.

An online interactive website, a survey, and a series of public events are being launched this month to gather input on issues, ideas, and possible solutions being considered.

The public can click here to explore the project through an online “story map” and provide online input or e-mail comments to completestreets@honolulu.gov.

Eight sit-down sessions will be held during the week of Nov. 13 to 17. Each two-hour public workshop will focus on a particular neighborhood and will include a presentation and discussion of neighborhood-level issues, ideas, and solutions.

Refreshments will be provided. If you’re interested in participating, RSVP online here.

Neighborhood Focus Date Time Location Ward/Ala Moana 11/13 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Neal Blaisdell Center, Oahu Room, 777 Ward Ave. Kakaako 11/14 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hawaii Community Development Authority, 545 Queen St. Kakaako 11/14 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Hawaii Community Development Authority, 545 Queen St. Downtown/Punchbowl 11/15 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MOA Hawaii Wellness Center, 600 Queen St. Kalakaua/Moiliili 11/15 6 to 8 p.m. Moiliili Community Center, 2535 S. King St. N. King St. 11/16 9 to 11 a.m. AIA Center for Architecture, 828 Fort Street Mall #100 Lower Makiki 11/17 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Neal Blaisdell Center, Oahu Room, 777 Ward Ave. Ward/Ala Moana 11/17 6 to 8 p.m. Neal Blaisdell Center, Oahu Room, 777 Ward Ave.

A series of pop-up events will take place around town during the month of November. These events allow the community to casually stop by to get information, talk with members of the project team, and provide input and ideas for the project area.

Date Time Location 11/7 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fort Street Market at Fort Street Mall and King St. 11/8 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. SALT at Our Kakaako, 660 Ala Moana Blvd. 11/9 Noon to 2 p.m. Honolulu Design Center, 1250 Kapiolani Blvd.

Click here for more information on these pop-up events.