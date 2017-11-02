Cool Down Drink Up

By Published:

The Cover2 team sends some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te‘o: Former Mililani standout and quarterback McKenzie Milton for making the Heisman watch list.

Rich Miano: 4th annual Life Champion Bowl with 100 Hawaii senior football players. The all-star game generates scholarships and financial aid.

Sam Spangler: Thank you to Damien and Saint Francis for giving us three of the best games we’ve seen in Hawaii high school football.

Rob DeMello: The voters in the Cover2 Awards. More than 65,000 votes have been cast since finalists were announced last week. You can vote here until Nov. 13. Winners will be announced in our Cover2 season finale Nov. 16.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s