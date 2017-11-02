Firefighters clean oil that spilled from fast-food parking lot

Firefighters had to clean up an oil spill that flowed from a fast-food parking lot Thursday morning.

It happened at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on N. King Street in Kalihi.

Fire officials say a 50-gallon container of waste vegetable oil apparently spilled onto the parking lot late Wednesday night.

They say maintenance staff tried to contain it as best they could, but left without cleaning the mess.

An off-duty firefighter noticed the spill just before 9 a.m. Thursday and alerted the neighboring fire station.

By then, officials say the spill had spread into the westbound lanes, covering roughly 300 yards.

Crews used flour to soak up the oil, and a city street-sweeper also helped clean the spill.

Officials say no oil entered the storm drain.