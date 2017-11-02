Hawaii’s Kitchen: Leahi Concept Kitchen

Leahi Concept Kitchen is a student run restaurant at the Waikiki Parc Hotel. It’s a unique partnership between Kapi’olani Community College’s nationally-recognized culinary school and the Waikiki Parc Hotel. Under the direction of Chef Eddie Mafnas, the students focus on promoting and using locally sourced ingredients in their contemporary farm-to-table cuisine.
Today, Chef Eddie shows us how to make a Kauai black pepper shrimp, with molassed black pepper sauce, chamorro style red rice, sauteed plantains, and tropical fruit salasa
Website: Leahiattheparc.kapiolani.hawaii.edu
Chamorro Style Red Rice with Onions and Bacon
2 cups white med grain rice
Annatto seeds 3 Tbsp
2 cups water
3 Tbsp Vegetable Oil
½ Tbsp Kosher Salt
Pinch Black Pepper
1 oz White onion Julienne
2 oz Bacon Small Diced
1 Tsp Green Onion Garnish
Black pepper sauce
4 cup chicken broth
1 can lite lager
3/4 cup Worcestershire
1/8 cup molasses
4oz garlic minced
1 tbsp thyme dried
1 tbsp black pepper ground
1/2 tbsp cayenne pepper
1/2 tbsp kosher salt
1/2 tbsp caribbean spice mix
2 oz brown sugar
Dish
5 pcs kauai shrimp peeled and deveine
1/4 cup corn starch
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
3 pcs plantains
1/2 cup vegetable oil