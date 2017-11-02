Hawaii’s Kitchen: Leahi Concept Kitchen

Leahi Concept Kitchen is a student run restaurant at the Waikiki Parc Hotel. It’s a unique partnership between Kapi’olani Community College’s nationally-recognized culinary school and the Waikiki Parc Hotel. Under the direction of Chef Eddie Mafnas, the students focus on promoting and using locally sourced ingredients in their contemporary farm-to-table cuisine.

Today, Chef Eddie shows us how to make a Kauai black pepper shrimp, with molassed black pepper sauce, chamorro style red rice, sauteed plantains, and tropical fruit salasa

Website: Leahiattheparc.kapiolani.hawaii.edu

Chamorro Style Red Rice with Onions and Bacon

2 cups white med grain rice

Annatto seeds 3 Tbsp

2 cups water

3 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

½ Tbsp Kosher Salt

Pinch Black Pepper

1 oz White onion Julienne

2 oz Bacon Small Diced

1 Tsp Green Onion Garnish

Black pepper sauce

4 cup chicken broth

1 can lite lager

3/4 cup Worcestershire

1/8 cup molasses

4oz garlic minced

1 tbsp thyme dried

1 tbsp black pepper ground

1/2 tbsp cayenne pepper

1/2 tbsp kosher salt

1/2 tbsp caribbean spice mix

2 oz brown sugar

Dish

5 pcs kauai shrimp peeled and deveine

1/4 cup corn starch

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

3 pcs plantains

1/2 cup vegetable oil