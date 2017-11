Castle & Cooke is set to break ground on the long awaited “Koa Ridge” development.

A blessing and ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday morning.

Approximately 35,000 new homes, along with businesses, health care and community services will be available in Koa Ridge.

Koa Ridge is in central Oahu and is located off Ka Uka Boulevard, between Waipio and Mililani. There will also be room for schools.

Castle and Cooke said it plans to spend $50 million to improve traffic in the area.