Man charged after alleged road-rage shooting in Hilo

A Hawaii island man has been charged in connection with a road-rage shooting incident that occurred in Hilo.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, on Kanoelehua Avenue near Waianuhea Place.

Officers responded to several reports of gunshots coming from a moving vehicle. A 36-year-old man reported that one of the bullets struck his home on Waianuehea Way.

Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a red sedan that drove toward Hilo. Investigators later learned there was another vehicle involved, and the confrontation stemmed from a road-rage incident. No one was hurt.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to an apartment complex on West Lanikaula Street, where they saw the same vehicle in the parking lot.

Beau Dedier, 24, was arrested and eventually charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangering, place to keep a firearm on a highway, permit to acquire (a firearm), registration mandatory (of a firearm), and place to keep (ammunition). His bail was set at $15,500.

Three more people were also arrested but later released pending further investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any other information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.