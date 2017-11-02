New indictment accuses woman of stealing nearly $7 million from former employer

The amount allegedly stolen in the largest white-collar crime case ever prosecuted by the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office has grown even larger.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, an Oahu grand jury filed a superseding indictment against Lola Jean Amorin, 69, that claims she stole at least $6,969,165.27 from The Arc in Hawaii.

The Arc is a non-profit organization that serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The indictment also adds new charges and a new defendant.

When the original indictment was returned on Sept. 21, Amorin was charged with five counts of first-degree theft, first-degree computer fraud, and money laundering.

She was accused of stealing $5,777,147.96 .

The new indictment includes those counts, but alleges that the theft began as early as January 1998 — not late 2006 — and continued until January 2017.

It also charges Amorin and her husband, Albert Amorin, 71, with six counts of willful failure to file tax returns and seven counts of attempting to evade or defeat tax.

Court documents claim the couple failed to file state tax returns for the tax years 2010 to 2015, and failed to report embezzlement income as taxable income, as required by law, for the tax years 2010 to 2016.

Prosecutors say additional charges may be filed as more evidence is gathered.