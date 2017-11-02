On the Road: Kapolei head coach Darren Hernandez

What does the future look like for the Kapolei Hurricanes?

“I’m always excited about our off-season and the conditioning and what’s in store for next year,” said head coach Darren Hernandez. “When you coach football, it never gets old because it’s like a formless piece of clay that you kind of get to play with it, you get to develop it, and see how it turns out.

“We’re excited about next season. We have a young team returning. We have a lot of guys that played a lot this past season, so we’re excited about the future of Kapolei football,” he added.

Kahuku vs. Mililani. You played both of those teams. What are your thoughts about this championship game?

“If you look at the OIA, the two best teams also have the two best quarterbacks,” Fernandez said. “If you think about it, that’s no coincidence. Both quarterbacks are really awesome, but I think this game will come down to defense.”

Rob DeMello vs. Sam Spangler in jan ken po, who’s your pick to win?

With no hesitation: “The old guy.”