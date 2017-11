Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana Center is holding their annual beauty event – ‘The Makeup Date’ – on Saturday, November 11th. The event will feature the new Clarins double serum. Kari Larson tells us all about the event, the serum and shows us how to use it.

Website: www.clarinsusa.com