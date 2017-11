In today’s ‘Go the Distance’ segment, Todd Iacovelli, an elite runner and running coach, gives us some marathon running tips. We also learn about pain relief products from Satohap.

Satohap provides relief to sore and tired muscles in the form of a medicated patch, lotion and spray.

https://www.honolulumarathon.org/

http://www.sato-pharmaceutical.com/us/usa/products/index.html

https://www.alamoanacenter.com/en/directory/homeo-health-17145.html