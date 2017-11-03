Island Slipper: Original Collection

It’s the weekend so it’s time to kick off your shoes and get into your slippers!

Check out these slippers from Island Slipper’s “Original Collection”. These are great for shopping, meeting up with friends or even a date night out! You can dress it up or dress it down. These fine leather slippers will make you feel a bit more chic anywhere you go!

You can find these slippers in the Ewa Wing of Ala Moana Center. Island Slipper is located on the third floor.

If you’re in the Waikiki area, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is located on the second floor.

islandslipper.com