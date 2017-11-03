Man found dead after Kona home goes up in flames

A man’s body was found after a Kona home went up in flames Friday.

The alarm came in at 6:10 a.m. from a four-bedroom home on Oluolu Street.

Fire officials say the fire was located in the back of the home and appears to have started downstairs.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, firefighters found the body within the lower unit of the structure.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death and to positively identify the victim.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It caused approximately $210,000 in damage.

Police ask anyone who may have any information on the blaze is asked to call Detective David Matsushima at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224.

