Ulta Beauty plans to open two stores in Hawaii

Ulta Beauty is planning to open two stores in Hawaii.

Alexander & Baldwin announced Friday the beauty retailer is expected to open the stores in summer or fall of 2018.

“We are excited to welcome ULTA Beauty to Hawaii. As the nation’s leader in beauty products, they will complement our efforts to bring new options to the communities we serve. We expect the stores to fit in well with the enhancements we are working on in both Pearl City and Kailua,” said Lance Parker, A&B Properties president.

One store will open at Pearl Highlands Center, where A&B is currently renovating the food court and the Regal Theater multiplex.

Another store will open in Kailua, as part of the new Lau Hala Shops at the site of the old Macy’s building.

The space, which is currently under construction, will feature tenants such as Down to Earth, which will relocate from its current location on Hamakua Drive, a new dining option from Chef Roy Yamaguchi, a brewpub from Maui Brewing Company, and a Harley-Davidson apparel and accessories dealer.