Driver crashes into Makiki home

A car slammed into a home in Makiki.

This is the third such accident in six weeks.

Last weekend a car crashed into a North Shore store, and six weeks ago today, a car crashed into a cafe in Hawaii Kai.

Fire officials say just before 4 p.m., a male driver lost control of his car and crashed into the lower level of a two-story home on Osorio Place.

The homeowner described what happened.

“He said that the accelerator got stuck. And we were at home upstairs and my brother-in-law lives downstairs, and there was a loud crash. A screech and a crash. And then the house shook and we came out and… well a car was stuck into our house,” Fallon Lee explained.

Lee says while the family is in shock, luckily no one was injured.

However, the car did cause significant structural damage to the home.