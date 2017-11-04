Rainbow Wahine say aloha to seniors with sweep of Long Beach St.

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team delivered one of its most dominant wins of the season on Senior Night in the Stan Sheriff Center. Hawai’i swept Long Beach State, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 on Saturday night in front of its largest crowd of the season with an attendance of 8,631. It was the final home match for six Rainbow Wahine seniors—Clare-Marie Anderson, Kalei Greeley, Gianna Guinasso, Savanah Kahakai, Kendra Koelsch and Emily Maglio.

Maglio, UH’s senior middle hitter led UH with a team-high 19 kills and hit .630 with just two errors in 27 swings. It marked her 20th match of the season with double-digit kills. Maglio also had three blocks and two digs in the win.

Fellow middle hitter Natasha Burns put down a career-high 11 kills and hit a career-high .688 with no errors in 16 swings. She chipped in with two blocks and two digs. The Canadian middle hitting duo accounted for 30 of UH’s 56 kills.

Greeley, who has been playing as a defensive specialist, recorded a season-high 14 digs in the match with an assist, a service ace and her first kill since Sept. 1 of this year.

Kahakai posted her 21st double-digit dig match of the season with 13 on Saturday night. She now needs just four digs to tie former UH great Reydan “Tita” Ahuna for No. 3 on UH’s all-time dig list with 1,384. With her 25 kills this weekend, Kahakai is now up to 1,380 career digs.

Setter Norene Iosia dished out 27 assists and recorded four kills with seven digs and three blocks.

Early in the first set, UH went on a 6-0 run with Iosia serving to jump out to a seven point lead at 12-5. The Rainbow Wahine would extend their lead to as many as 10 as they coasted to a 25-14 win in Set 1. UH’s middle attack of Maglio and Burns led the ‘Bows with five kills each in the frame.

The second set saw LBSU start with two straight points. But Hawai’i would go on an 11-to-1 run with six straight points with Koelsch serving and then five with Greeley serving to give UH an 11-4 lead. UH would pull away to take Set 2, 25-11.

The third set was a repeat of Set 2 with Hawai’i racing out to a 12-3 lead, which included a 5-0 run with Maglio serving. UH ended the match with almost an all senior lineup on the floor with Gianna Guinasso andClare-Marie Anderson in the front row with Burns and Maglio and Greeley in the back row with Koelsch setting. Greeley got a back row kill and Guinasso ripped her first career kill.

Hawai’i out-hit Long Beach State, .409-to-.097 and out-dug the 49ers, 56-to-36. UH was 10 of 11 in sideouts in the third set for a sideout percentage of 90%. Both teams had 5.0 blocks apiece.

LBSU was led by Hailey Harward’s six kills and 14 digs.

Hawai’i will have its first bye week of the season next week and will close its regular season on the road playing at UC Davis on Nov. 16 and at UC Irvine on Nov. 18.

