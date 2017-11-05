Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Chad Agualo

On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, a man arrested on a firearms charge.

Honolulu police are looking for Chad Agualo.

“On June 11, 2016, at about 3:40 a.m., HPD officers were sent to a fight call at a nightclub in the Ala Moana area. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that a victim had been stabbed and the suspects were dark skinned males that had fled the area on foot. An officer making checks of the area was able to locate two dark skinned males that were sweating profusely and acting suspiciously. As the officer approached them, he observed one of the males to throw something underneath a parked car. The officer checked under the vehicle and saw that the object was a loaded firearm in a holster, and that the serial numbers on the firearm had been altered,” Sgt. Chris Kim said.

Agualo was arrested for Place to Keep Pistol and Alteration of Identification Marks.

He’s now wanted on a 20-thousand dollar warrant in connection with that case.

Agualo has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kapolei area.

If you know where Chad Agualo is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.