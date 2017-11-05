Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Ganot ohana

Sam and John visit the home of University of Hawaii men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot and family. With the help of Coach’s wife Barbea and daughter Zeza, Sam and John find new purposes for leftover beef stew and pasta.

Z’s Casserole

2 cups mashed potatoes, prepared

1 1/2 tablespoon Kraft Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese

2 1/2 tablespoons pumpkin puree

3 grape tomatoes, halved

Dash of olive oil

Black pepper to taste

In a medium bowl, combine mashed potatoes and Kraft Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese. Halve the pumpkin puree, spoon into 2 mini casserole dishes and flatten. Halve potato and cheese mixture and spoon into each dish. Top off with more shredded cheese. Garnish with tomatoes. Season with olive oil and pepper. Bake at 325 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

Waialae Beef Stew Sliders

2 cups leftover beef stew

2 bread rolls

1 tablespoon Kraft Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese

1 teaspoon olive oil

In a small saucepan, reheat beef stew. Cut rolls in half, place in a casserole dish and drizzle with olive oil. Spoon beef stew on each roll and top with Kraft Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese. Bake at 325 degrees for 10-15 minutes.

The House Beauty

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 cups leftover pasta

3 fresh basil leaves, chopped

4 ounces leftover steak, chopped

1 chicken breast, chopped

1/2 cup pizza sauce

8 grape tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese

In a large saute pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Combine pasta, basil, steak, chicken, pizza sauce and tomatoes and mix well. Pour onto a large serving platter and top with parmesan cheese.

Utility Sauce (for steak):

2 tablespoons Heinz Ketchup

1 tablespoon Kraft Mayo

1 teaspoon Aloha Shoyu

1 teaspoon steak sauce

Vegetable Fried Rice

1/2 tablespoon butter

6 cauliflower florets, chopped

1 corn on the cob

4 baby carrots, sliced into sticks

1/2 cup fresh spinach

3 cups cooked rice

2 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu

1/2 tablespoon sesame oil

1/2 tablespoon black pepper

In a large pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add cauliflower. Cut kernels off of the corn cob and add to the pan. Add carrots, spinach, rice, Aloha Shoyu, sesame oil and black pepper. Mix well and serve.

Box Choy items

Kraft Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese

Heinz Ketchup