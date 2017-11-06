Alaska Airlines celebrates 10th anniversary in Hawaii with $100,000 donation

A milestone for Alaska Airlines. The company is celebrating its tenth year of service to Hawaii.

To honor the decade of aloha Alaska Airlines held a celebration at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel on Monday night, and gave ten non-profit organizations $10,000 each.

The groups include Access Surf, Aloha United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii, Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii, Friends of Hawaii Robotics, the Hawaii Youth Symphony, Islander Scholars, Kapiolani Health Foundation, Kupu and Make-A-Wish Hawaii.