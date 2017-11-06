Always Investigating: Is Hawaii Prepared for Nuclear Attack?

Is Hawaii ready for a nuclear attack? Is your family ready and what would happen if the unthinkable happens with your children at school? Always Investigating’s Gina Mangieri joined Wake Up 2day to give us a preview of her story and findings.
Is Hawaii ready for a nuclear attack? Is your family ready and what would happen if the unthinkable happens with your children at school? Always Investigating’s Gina Mangieri joined Wake Up 2day to give us a preview of her story and findings.
Advertisement
Advertisement