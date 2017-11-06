Ask a Specialist: How to Build Resilience

If you’re feeling stressed out, not just with the busy holiday season, but with things that happen in your life, what can you do? How can you build up your resilience to meet life’s challenges? How can you help your children build resilience? Find out with Dr. Barry Carlton, psychiatrist and chief of psychiatry at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about resilience, join Dr. Barry Carlton for Queen’s free Speaking of Health lecture called “Overcoming Life’s Challenges: How to Build Resilience.” Learn the different resilience techniques for adults, children and adolescents. That’s happening Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, from 6 – 7 pm at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl. To register, call 691-7117 or click here.

Can’t make the lecture, missed a previous one? Lectures are posted online 1-2 weeks after the date. Click here to view all the Queen’s Speaking of Health lectures since July 2016.