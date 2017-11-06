City to hold final public workshop on Blaisdell Center Master Plan

Related Coverage City releases master plan to renovate Neal S. Blaisdell Center

The city Department of Enterprise Services will hold a third and final public workshop to update the community and gather input on the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Master Plan.

The workshop takes place Wednesday, November 8, at 6 p.m. in the Blaisdell Center Pikake Room, 777 Ward Avenue.

Light refreshments will be provided and free parking will be available that evening.

“Oahu’s families have been creating memories at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center since 1964, but 53 years later, the complex is in need of a major makeover to keep up with entertainment venues across the country,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “By revisioning the Blaisdell Center as a place where our residents can watch great acts as well as enjoy the outdoors, we are creating an invaluable resource in the heart of urban Honolulu for the next 50 years and beyond.”

For more than two years, the city has worked with consultants, community leaders, stakeholders and site users to create a master plan for the 22.4-acre Blaisdell complex. The Nov. 8 event will be the third and final public workshop on the master plan before the project moves into the design phase in early 2018.

After receiving input during the first two workshops, the master plan’s current concepts include:

Expanding and modernizing our signature venues

Ability to stage events in multiple venues at the same time

Enhanced water features and fish ponds

Outdoor public spaces for informal performances

Sustainable design features

Restaurants, cafes and bars

Honor the Blaisdell as a War Memorial as originally intended

Additional parking and improved traffic circulation

If you require special assistance, auxiliary aid and/or service to participate in this event (i.e., sign language interpreter, interpreter for language other than English, or wheelchair accessibility), call 768-8000, or email your request to info@honoluludpp.org at least three business days prior to the event.