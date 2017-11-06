Company to cover repairs after new truck damaged during interisland shipping

A Hawaii island man says sea water damaged the new truck he bought while it was being shipped from Oahu.

Kurt Shanaman thought he was stuck with major repair bills, until he got some advice.

“A friend of mine said, ‘Why don’t you call Action Line? Those people really do a great service,’ and I have seen it before, because I watch KHON2 News everyday,” he said.

So Shanaman reached out to our Action Line for help, and after we started asking questions about what happened, he says the shipping company has now agreed to pay for the damage.

Shanaman says there’s nearly $5,000 in damage so far, which Young Brothers has now agreed to pay.

But he’s worried about other damage that might show up later.

Shanaman was thrilled when he went to pick up his new $45,000 Chevy Silverado, and was in disbelief when he saw it.

“I opened the door to the truck and the entire truck was coated with salt, and there was a couple of inches of water on the passenger side on the floor, all the way back to the back seat,” he said.

Shanaman says Young Brothers told him that someone had left the passenger side window open. There was damage to the carpet, the passenger seat, and the dashboard.

Because it was salt water, he was worried that the truck might have all kinds of other problems.

“My wife was in tears. She couldn’t believe this happened, and she said are we going to have a truck that we spent our life savings on and it won’t work in the future? And I said I don’t know,” Shanaman said.

Frustration started to set in when he waited for weeks to get the truck repaired. That’s when he called KHON2’s Action Line.

We checked with Young Brothers to find out what’s being done, and reached out to the car dealership to find out who’s responsible in making sure a new vehicle being shipped interisland isn’t damaged.

JN Chevrolet tells us the dealership is responsible, but only until it drops the vehicle off at the shipping company.

“We do an inspection of the vehicle. They receive it. They do an inspection on the vehicle as well, and then we sign off saying this is the condition that we’ve given it to you and we’re signing off, and at that point in time, it becomes the responsibility of the shipper,” explained Jason Hattori, JN Chevrolet general sales manager.

On Friday, Shanaman got a call from Young Brothers’ insurance company.

“She said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll take care of this. We’ll get this claim taken care of. Can you send me some pictures?’ so I sent her an assortment of pictures like I sent you,” Shanaman said.

The company plans to pay $4,700 to fix his seat, carpet, and body work because the paint was scratched.

A spokeswoman for Young Brothers says an open-ended claim will be filed in case other problems occur as a result of the salt water damage.

Customers who ship their cars have up to 60 days to report the damage and file a claim.

The company also emailed the following statement:

“Whether you’re shipping a vehicle or other goods, Young Brothers takes the utmost care when shipping cargo from one island to the next. For the last 116 years, our team works hard to provide customers with a quality shipping experience. From reservation to pick up, we work closely with our customers to ensure their cargo is transported quickly, reliably, and securely. However, accidents do happen. For that reason, cargo insurance is included in a customers’ freight charge and we have a process for filing and responding to claims quickly. Some advice for YB customers is to ensure they declare the value on the Bill of Lading. Once the cargo is checked in, it cannot be added to the Bill of Lading (the legal document that details the type, quantity and destination of the goods being carried).”