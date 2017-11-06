Honolulu Police Department provides update on body camera program

The Honolulu Police Department has an update on its body camera program.

At around 3 p.m., Capt. Rade Vanic will address the department’s pilot project at its main headquarters on Beretania Street.

In September, the department said it had been working with several vendors, but there were kinks that needed to be worked out before the department could implement the program.

“There’s storage issues with one company. We’re giving them a timeline to work that part out,” said former interim chief of police Cary Okimoto. “It’s more than just to have the officers outfitted with a video camera and having them out there. Now what are we going to do with that information, and how are we going to store it? How much is it going cost us?”

HPD was on track to roll out its body camera program by the end of the year.