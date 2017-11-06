Jordan Taamu named SEC Offensive Player of the Week



Two weeks after being named starting quarterback at the University of Mississippi, junior Jordan Taamu was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Once considered a diamond in the ruff, the Pearl City graduate is sparkling in college football’s premier conference.

He is the first Hawaii native to earn an SEC weekly honor since the late Jesse Mahelona in 2004.

Taamu was incredible in Mississippi’s 37-34 win at Kentucky this past Saturday, going 31 of 40 for 382 yards, no turnovers, and four touchdowns, including the game-winner with five seconds remaining.

On Monday, Rebels head coach Matt Luke raved about the kid from Central Oahu.

“It’s almost to the point where you wouldn’t believe that was his second start, especially the way that he led that last drive, so I’m just very impressed. I think he’s earned the respect of the guys in the locker room and just the big thing you said was no turnovers. I mean, he was calm in the pocket. I think we gave up a sack on the first drive and he didn’t get rattled, and you’re on the road, just very, very impressive,” Luke said.

“I saw his ability to run was always in practice. Every time we had a scrimmage and, you know, he could throw it, but what you don’t know is if he could go out there and do it in a game with live bullets flying, and he showed that he can. So I’m not surprised at his ability, but maybe surprised a little bit at how he’s handled the live bullets. You can’t expect for a guy to come in his second start and do that,” Luke continued.

Up next for Taamu, Ole Miss has a home game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette this Saturday at 7 a.m. HST.

You’ll be able to watch it on the SEC Network.