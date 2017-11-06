Lane closures in both directions for road work on Pali Highway begins Monday morning, expect delays

By Published:

Drivers beware of delays on Pali Highway this week.

A lane will be closed in both directions between Waokanaka Street and the Pali tunnels while crews perform maintenance work.

The road work begins on Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

