Maili residents shocked, terrified after discovering bullet holes in homes

Several Maili residents were stunned to find bullet holes in their home’s walls.

A concerned neighbor reached out to KHON2, so we visited the Sea Country community and learned more than one home was hit by bullets.

Residents tell us they always hear gunshots, which they believe are coming from nearby lots. They didn’t think much of it until they found bullet holes in their homes.

What was once a nuisance has now become too close for comfort.

Elijah Simpliciano tells us he and his family were hanging out on their patio late Friday night.

“The bullet entered my back gate right here and it came through my patio,” he showed us. “I just heard a loud pop, and a crack, and a loud pop. My sister-in-law was standing right here, so if she was any more, I want to say a foot this way, that round would have came and hit her. You can see the angle of the bullet holes.”

What’s terrifying, Simpliciano says, is that they didn’t realize a bullet went right through their patio that night.

It wasn’t until the next morning, in broad daylight, that Simpliciano’s neighbor discovered the same bullet had traveled through the living room, right into the wall of the staircase.

“My neighbor noticed the damage in his house so he called me up,” Simpliciano said.

Both neighbors are alarmed because the line of fire is where their children usually play.

“My kids and wife are involved, so that spins my brain,” said Simpliciano.

Just a few doors down, we learned another family had the same frightening experience.

The neighbor did not want to go on camera, but tells us she found two bullet holes in her fence a few months ago.

“I was watering my plants and I had noticed the bullet hole in my fence and we called HPD,” she said.

The mother of four says she’s been scared ever since. “We recently just bought the house, so now it’s like, should we move?”

These homes are next to an open field and neighbors tell us they always hear gunshots out on the field, two to three times a week during the day and night.

The Sea Country Association tells us it has not heard about the bullet hole incidents, but urges residents to contact police immediately.

“When I hear gunshots, I chase the kids in the house, automatically chase in the house, because you never know,” said the mother. “It’s a real big concern, because one day they might not be so lucky.”

A Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman tells us a first-degree reckless endangering case has been initiated.

No one has been arrested, but anyone with information should call police.