Masked man armed with machete-like weapon robs fast food restaurant

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant near Aloha Stadium.

No one was hurt, but it’s the second incident like it in the last month.

The robbery occurred at the McDonald’s restaurant in Stadium Marketplace early Saturday morning.

Police sources tell us a man wearing a mask came into the restaurant just before 6 a.m. armed with a large knife, possibly a machete.

We’re told the suspect jumped over the counter and also threatened people who were inside the restaurant at the time.

The suspect got away with money from the register.

This robbery is similar to another robbery that happened back in October at the Halawa commercial driver licensing office.

In that incident, police say two men armed with machetes walked into the office, threatened staff and customers, and demanded money before getting away.

We spoke with a member of the Aliamanu/Salt Lake/Foster Village Neighborhood Board who says the two crimes are alarming.

“Two incidents within a month, it’s something to think about and it’s something to start talking about and see maybe if there’s something that can be done to prevent that kind of thing from happening. We don’t want this to become a regular occurrence,” said board member Joseph Omura.

Police say no arrests have been made in either case and there’s no word if the two are linked.

Glenn Waki, owner and operator of McDonald’s of Stadium Marketplace, released the following statement: “The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We are shocked and sadden by this senseless act. We are fully cooperating with the authorities. For additional information, please contact the Honolulu Police Department.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.