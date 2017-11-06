Maui woman killed after truck crashes in Wailea

A Maui woman is dead after her truck crashed in Wailea Sunday.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Wailea Alanui Drive north of Malukai Lane.

According to the Maui Police Department, a blue 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling north when it reached a right curve in the road, drove over the raised curb on the opposite shoulder, and hit a tree.

The 21-year-old female driver was rushed to the emergency room at Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition where she later died.

She was identified as Rhendie M. Hepa of Kihei.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Hepa was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This is Maui County’s 15th traffic fatality for 2017 compared to 21 at the same time last year.