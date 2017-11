miraDry is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared option to eliminate underarm sweating and odor that’s available at the Vein and Skin Center of Hawaii. The procedure works by delivering precisely controlled heat-based energy to eliminate sweat and odor glands that reside in the underarms, which means you may no longer require deodorants or antiperspirants to cover up sweat and odor. Dr. Woody Chung explains.

