Missed opportunity? 2 years pass without sponsorships for Honolulu Zoo

Soon you might see sponsors names next to exhibits in the Honolulu Zoo.

City council member Kymberly Pine says the program will bring in money for years to come, and it has taken too long to get off the ground. “This is a program that has worked all over the nation we finally passed these two different bills for two different sections of the city yet we’re not taking advantage of it.”

The law that would allow private companies to sponsor projects and exhibits at the zoo has been in place for two years.

Pine she says she hoped it would have been put to better use by now. “For example the sponsorship bill was passed over two years ago and the last two years the zoo has come to the city asking for more money for capital improvement projects and for services that we know other entities were willing to pay for instead of using city taxpayer dollars, but they never had the opportunity to get that.”

In a statement, the Honolulu Zoo director said “The Department of Enterprise Services and the Honolulu Zoo are in the process of finalizing the zoo sponsorship program and application procedures by the end of December. We will be working with the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services to properly solicit sponsorship applications from the public for goods, services or cash to benefit the Honolulu Zoo. This will provide additional support for enhancements to animal exhibits and enrichment, while also improving the visitor experience and operational efficiencies. We hope sponsorships will give the Honolulu Zoo an added boost as we continue to focus on capital funding for deferred maintenance projects, in addition to facility upgrades in an effort to modernize the zoo in preparation for the accreditation process with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.”

Pine says the sooner the better, “They have been given enough time to put a program out there to the public so I wanted to ensure that it’s part of the administration’s budget to start making this a normal thing when we raise funds from places other than the city tax payer.”