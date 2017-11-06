Moanalua wins Bank of Hawaii 2017 Hawaiimoji Blitz Championship

Bank of Hawaii announced the winning school of its 2017 Hawaiimoji Blitz Championship Playoffs during the OIA championship game on Saturday.

Moanalua High School, whose Hawaiimoji logo sticker was shared more than 14 million times between Oct. 15 to 27, received a $10,000 reward.

Athletic Director, Joel Kawachi, accepted the check.

“It was exciting for our school and community,” said Kawachi. “We really like to thank the students, the faculty, alumni and all our supporters that really gave so much of themselves to push us to the top.”

Bank of Hawaii’s update to its popular Hawaiimoji app included 22 OIA high school logos created to promote support for local sports.

“The bank feels it’s really important to support all our public schools and community at large,” said Tim Chang, VSP and Kalihi Manager. “By investing a little money, it’s a great way to engage everyone and to promote school spirit and community engagement.”

The Hawaiimoji Blitz Contest selected two teams to compete against each other each week during the regular football season. The school achieving the highest usage of its logo through the Hawaiimoji app in iMessage was awarded $2,000 from Bank of Hawaii and qualified for the $10,000 grand prize in the Championship Playoffs.

The runner-up received $500 and qualified to compete in the playoff consolation bracket for a prize of $2,500.

Bank of Hawaii has awarded a total of $40,000 throughout the Hawaiimoji Blitz Contest.