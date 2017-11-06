Nalu Health Bar and Café opens at South Shore Market

A new eatery has opened up at South Shore Market in Ward Village.

Nalu Health Bar and Cafe serves smoothies, acai bowls, salads, wraps, and sandwiches.

“What sets us apart from most places on the island is that we bring in Grade A, organic acai. We import from Brazil, and it’s not mixed with berries, milk, juices, ice. It’s as pure as you can get it, just like you would have it in Brazil,” said co-owner Jorge Munoz.

This is the restaurant’s second location. It first opened in Kailua in 2015.

“Our second dream location was Ward,” said Munoz. “We loved what Howard Hughes is doing with South Shore Market here, and when they approached us, we were really excited. We love the place, we love our neighbors, and all the local businesses that South Shore Market has.”

The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

