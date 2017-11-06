Sunflowers in bloom on Oahu’s North Shore

A sunflower patch on Oahu’s North Shore is in bloom.

It only happens twice a year, and you’ll only have 12 days to enjoy it.

From Wednesday, Nov. 8, through Monday, Nov. 20, DuPont Pioneer Farm in Waialua will be open for the public to explore and take photos.

Tour hours are from noon to 2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. No reservations are required.

“You come in, you watch a brief safety video, get into why we do the sunflowers,” said field operations manager Alika Napier. “There’s only two weeks out of the year that they’re in bloom, and what they are is a form of quality control for flowers that we sell for our customers for sunflower oil. What we do is we have to go through and make sure they meet our high quality standards.”

Visitors also have the opportunity to learn more about sunflowers.

“Many people think sunflowers follow the sun. They actually only follow the sun in the bud stage. Once they bloom, they always face due east, facing the rising sun,” said Napier.

Parking costs $5 and goes back into the community to benefit Waialua Bullpups Pop Warner Football Team, Waialua High School Girls Softball Team, Waialua Little League, and Waialua High School Project Graduation.

Entry is allowed during designated tour times only. It is considered trespassing to enter at any other time.

