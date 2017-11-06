Texas church gunman had 3 guns; no carry license

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the church shooting in Texas:

The special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in Houston says three guns have been recovered from the suspect in the deadly church shootings in Texas.

Fred Milanowski said during a news conference Monday that officers recovered a Ruger AR-556 rifle at the church.

Milanowski said two additional handguns were recovered from the vehicle driven by Devin Patrick Kelley — a Glock 9mm and a Ruger .22-caliber. Milanowski says all three weapons were purchased by the now-deceased suspect.

Freeman Martin with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Kelley did not have a license to carry a concealed handgun. He says he did have a “non-commissioned, unarmed private security license similar to a security guard at a concert-type situation.”

Officials say that the 26 people killed in a shooting at a small South Texas church range in age from 18 months to 77 years old.

Authorities have said that Devin Patrick Kelley is suspected of killing 26 people during the shooting in Sutherland Springs. He was later found dead.