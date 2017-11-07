Attorney for Katherine Kealoha requests two separate criminal trials

Will Katherine Kealoha get two separate criminal trials instead of one?

Turns out, she’s the one asking for it.

In what’s known as a “motion to sever,” Kealoha’s attorney, Kevin Sumida, is seeking to have the conspiracy charges over the alleged mailbox theft split from the bank fraud charges.

What’s the reason behind this move?

Federal authorities accuse Katherine Kealoha and her husband, former police chief Louis Kealoha, of bank fraud, while six defendants are tied to a mailbox theft.

Her attorney argues that they are two separate charges that have no business being tried together. He even claims it’s a way to sway a jury the government’s way.

The Kealohas, along with members of an elite police squad, are accused of framing Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, for stealing their mailbox.

In court paperwork, Sumida writes the “mailbox conspiracy case is unprovable.”

He also argues the mailbox conspiracy case involving the other police officers has nothing to do with the Kealohas’ alleged financial crimes.

Sumida argues that having the charges lumped together would lengthen the trial, and would force attorneys for all six defendants to participate in the defense.

Meanwhile at a hearing in federal court Wednesday, federal prosecutors will argue that attorneys Myles Breiner and Sumida have potential conflicts of interests in staying on as Katherine Kealoha’s attorneys.

Breiner represented her husband, former chief Louis Kealoha, who was also indicted on conspiracy charges, something prosecutors say raises ethical and constitutional concerns.

Court documents also note Breiner represented Tracy Yoshimura. The game-room owner faced felony gambling charges in a case Katherine Kealoha was prosecuting.

For Sumida, prosecutors argue he is a witness to events that will likely be brought up at trial.

Federal authorities allege Katherine Kealoha made up a fictional assistant, Alison Lee Wong, to hide alleged bank fraud, and it was Sumida who found out Wong was not a real person.

Both Breiner and Sumida are required to be in court Wednesday.