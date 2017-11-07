Attorney says DNA evidence doesn’t prove police officer was driving drunk

The attorney for a Honolulu police officer charged with drunk driving and filing a false report says DNA evidence against the officer is not enough proof.

Albert Lee’s attorney tells us that the officer was in his subsidized police vehicle when it crashed in Hawaii Kai last year.

He told investigators he wasn’t driving, but could not identify who was behind the wheel.

His attorney, Megan Kau, says DNA evidence that is a possible match for Lee does not prove Lee was actually driving.

The silver Chevy Equinox crashed into a wall protecting a Hawaiian Electric switching vault on Lunalilo Home Road.

By the time police officers arrived, Lee was the only person at the scene.

Lee’s attorney tells us Lee was not driving, but he does not want to say who it was because he or she could then get arrested.

“Since your client is a police officer, he should be on the right side of the law and identify who was actually driving,” KHON2 pointed out.

“Someone could make that argument. I honestly can’t even tell you if he remembers who was driving,” replied Kau. “There is statement that was written by him. He, I believe, had a concussion from the accident itself. Nevertheless, he wrote the statement and said he couldn’t remember.”

Kau says prosecutors have DNA evidence that is a possible match for Lee, but does not necessarily mean it’s his.

“It’s not like they take DNA and they can say this is for certain Albert Lee’s DNA, and so for that reason, it’s very possible that the DNA match could be to his brother or to his cousin as well,” Kau said.

KHON2 asked former Honolulu prosecutor Peter Carlisle about DNA evidence.

“That argument could of course be made, but if this person is driving their own car and they’re found in the car and now they’re saying it could have been my brother or it could have been my great aunt, that’s a very weak argument,” said Carlisle.

Kau says the charges against Lee are a move to try and prevent him from testifying to the grand jury against Katherine Kealoha.

Kau adds that these criminal charges are meant to take away Lee’s credibility, and says the prosecutor’s office went to great lengths to move this case forward.

“The fact that they got a search warrant the very next day, executed the search warrant and tested the DNA immediately to determine whether there was a potential match was surprising to me. Never have I seen that done before,” she said.

Kau says prosecutors also hired an expert from Portland to examine the black box inside Lee’s vehicle, which is surprising for a DUI, a petty misdemeanor case, along with a misdemeanor charge for filing a false report.

KHON2 reached out to the Honolulu prosecutor’s office and a spokesman says it cannot discuss the details of the case.

Lee’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 17, and his attorney says he will plead not guilty to the charges.

HPD says Lee has been on desk duty since the crash occurred last year.