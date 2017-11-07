Baseball league frustrated with broken lights at Central Oahu field

A baseball league that pays the city to play at Central Oahu Regional Park says it’s canceling games because it’s not safe to play there.

The Oahu Baseball League reached out to us, saying it was too dark to play because most of the lights are broken.

So we reached out to the city to find out what’s being done about it.

After calling the city to ask about the broken lights, we went out there and saw workers on the field and some of the lights were on.

But how long will it take, and how much will it cost to fix all the lights?

We’re still waiting to hear back from city officials. In the meantime, the Oahu Baseball League is still looking for a place to play at night.

There are four baseball fields at Central Oahu Regional Park. Only one field has lights so it can be used for night games.

Paul Reaves, a longtime player in the Oahu Baseball League, tells us some of the lights have been broken since the beginning of the year, but it was tolerable.

“It’s just been an ongoing thing. We were just able to play, but we finally said we had enough last night. Something seriously needs to be done,” said Reaves.

We checked and found for one light bank with 20 fixtures. Only four seemed to be working.

“When you have about 80 percent of the lights not working, it presents a huge visibility issue. You’re talking about a baseball that could be coming at you at 80 to 100 miles an hour and not being able to see it,” said Reaves.

The league tells us it has not made any formal complaint to the city.

We asked the city when it will be fixing these lights, how much it’s going to cost, and if there were any plans to fix the lights before the matter got worse. We’re still waiting to hear back.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard complaints about broken lights at this park.

Users were upset about broken lights at the tennis courts in August, and in April, rats chewed electrical wires connected to the light fixtures at a softball field.

“It would be nice if (city officials) were more cognizant about the lights and fix them, especially now that they charge us. We are charged a fee to use the field,” Reaves said.

We called the Oahu Interscholastic Association to see if high school baseball teams would be impacted by this. A spokesman tells us games are only held at Central Oahu if they’re televised, and right now they don’t have it on their schedule.