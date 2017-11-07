BREAKING: Mililani’s Lee out of ONE Championship title defense due to car accident

After being involved in a car accident early Monday morning in Honolulu, Mililani native Angela Lee will be postponing the defense of her ONE Championship Atomweight title defense November 24th.

The Lee family notified KHON2 of the accident Tuesday, but assured that Lee is not seriously injured. The withdrawal forces Angela to postpone her anticipated rematch with Mei Yamaguchi that was scheduled for November 24th in Singapore.

Lee (8-0) is coming off of her second title defense in May, where she defeated Istela Nunes by second-round submission. The 21-year-old phenom had originally won the belt in a five-round decision victory over Yamaguchi, which many had pegged as a fight of the year candidate.

 

