Disney animator behind ‘Zootopia,’ ‘Moana’ to visit Kapiolani Community College

By Published: Updated:
Dos Anjos sketched on a whiteboard at Kapiolani Community College in 2010.

If you’re interested in art and animation, you’ll have a chance to meet an award-winning Disney animator next week.

Renato dos Anjos is giving a free public lecture on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Kapiolani Community College, where he will discuss his 30-year career as an animator and artist.

The lecture will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. in Ohia 118.

dos Anjos served as the head of animation on the Academy-Award-winning feature “Zootopia.” His work also includes “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” and “Tangled.”

Prior to joining Disney, dos Anjos also worked on films such as “Polar Express” and “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.”

This is third visit to the college as part of the New Media Arts Program.

dos Anjos will also hold a five-day animation workshop for students.

Dos Anjos worked with students at Kapiolani Community College in 2010.

