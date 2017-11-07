Final destination for the famous double decker United Airlines jumbo jet set for Honolulu

It’s time for the final journey for the Boeing 747, the most popular passenger airline plane ever created.

At the Daniel K. Inouye Airport on Tuesday, a piece of aviation history will come to a close.

United Airlines last flight on the double decker jumbo jet is set to take off Tuesday morning from San Francisco to Honolulu. It’s expected to land on Oahu around 2:45 p.m.

Tickets for the flight sold out within 90 minutes.

United Airlines began flying the Boeing 747 in 1970. The final trip to Honolulu will serve as the ultimate throwback for passengers.

Once the plane lands it will be decked with an 80 foot lei accompanied by a hula performance at the gate.

United flew it’s first 747 jumbo jet from San Francisco to Hawaii in June of 1970, nearly 50 years ago.

The Boeing 747 is one of the most iconic planes ever built, helping usher in a new era in air travel.

Flight attendants will be wearing 1970’s inspired uniforms and the food will also be inspired from that decade.