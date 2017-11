Honolulu Hale is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Workers have already started setting up decorations, even though Christmas is more than a month away.

This year, the Honolulu City Lights is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 11 p.m.

There will be food booths and rides for the kids, followed by the tree lighting ceremony and the electric light parade.

