Keiki helping keiki this weekend at Noelani Elementary School’s annual Craft and Children’s Fair

Keiki helping keiki will be on full display in Manoa this weekend at Noelani Elementary School’s annual Craft and Children’s Fair.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, student Elijah Morita and Chenoa Diehm, co-chair of the fair joined us in studio to talk about the event.

Diehm says Noelani Elementary School has hosted the craft fair for 28 years and a part of the Noelani community. What many people don’t know is that it’s a fundraiser for the school with volunteers from the entire Manoa community helping run the fair. All the money raised is used toward supporting Noelani’s music, PE and Hawaiian programs.

Morita meantime will be there with his entire family selling their homemade lemonade.

“We call the lemonade Keiki-Ade and all the profits from the sales of our Keiki-ade at this event will go to Make-A-Wish-Foundation,” says the fifth grader.

Diem adds the event will feature a variety of vendors ranging from beautiful and original hand-crafted items and new this year, quality commercial products perfect for holiday shopping. There will also be keiki rides, bouncers, silent disco and tons of food.

The fair is on Saturday, November 11 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Noelani Elementary School at 2655 Woodlawn Drive.