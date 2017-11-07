Police identify Kahului man killed in head-on crash on Honoapiilani Hwy.

A Kahului man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Maalaea.

The crash occurred on Monday, Nov. 6, just before 3 p.m. on Honoapiilani Highway near mile marker 8.

The Maui Police Department says a white 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck traveling north veered off the roadway onto the mauka side shoulder and hit the guardrail.

Police say the truck then returned to the roadway, crossed left of center, and collided head-on with a gray 2011 Scion XB multipurpose vehicle.

The pickup then launched over the makai guardrail and plummeted approximately 60 feet down the side of a cliff.

The truck’s driver, a 34-year-old man from Lahaina, was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The Scion’s driver, a 39-year-old woman from Kahului, was hospitalized in fair condition. She was wearing her seat belt.

The rear passenger of the Scion was hospitalized in critical condition and later died. He was not wearing his seat belt.

Police identified the man as Manuel R. Rivera, 66.

The highway was closed while police investigated the scene. The road was reopened at around 5:35 p.m.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This is Maui County’s 16th traffic fatality for 2017 as compared to 21 the same time last year.

Photo provided by Alyssa Malacas via Maui Now.