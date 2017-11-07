Professional, vocational license applicants can now check their status online

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), Professional and Vocational Licensing (PVL) Division, has implemented a new online application status search feature to enable new applicants or existing licensees to search for their application status.

“This welcomed feature will allow us to better serve the nearly 150,000 licensees in the state,” said Celia Suzuki, PVL Licensing Administrator. “The online feature was highly requested by the public and now individuals and businesses can monitor the status of their applications in real-time.”

The new function is intended for use by the applicant only, and is accessible by selecting the “Pending Application” tab via the PVL Search website here.

PVL Search is a licensee search service that allows the public to validate professional licensee’s licensing information and confirm if an individual or business is licensed to operate within the state of Hawaii.

PVL Search complements the division’s “MyPVL” online service which allows licensees to access their PVL licensing and online renewal information via a single online user account 24/7, 365 days a year.

This initiative has proven to be very successful with 120,337 registered accounts and 140,548 linked PVL licenses as of the close of FY2017.

PVL is responsible for 25 professional boards and commissions and 24 licensing programs. In total, the Division licenses 49 different professions and vocations—encompassing approximately 150,000 licensees within the state.

The division provides staff support to the licensing regulatory boards, commissions, and programs, handles applications and licenses, reviews and processes renewals, and maintains license records.