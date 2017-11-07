State chooses site for Oahu Community Correctional Center’s potential new home

A potential new home for Oahu Community Correctional Center has been chosen.

After months of discussions and public meetings, the state is ready to announce its preferred site for Hawaii’s largest jail.

There were four options to choose from: build a new jail at its current location in Kalihi, at the animal quarantine facility in Halawa, on the Halawa prison site, or in Mililani Tech Park.

Environmental impact statements were done for those potential sites and, according to State Sen. Clarence Nishihara, the state’s preferred site is the animal quarantine facility in Halawa.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs says it is one of the cheapest options, next to Halawa Correctional Facility.

“It’s an area where the state owns the land and it’s also an area that I think has facilities and other infrastructure that makes it more usable as a site, perhaps,” Nishihara said. “They still have to do construction, but it’s probably a site that’s probably more preferable than the others.”

Nishihara says the governor will have to draft a bill before the jail can be moved, and then the state would have to come up with the money.

Previously the state told us the price tag for moving the jail to the animal quarantine facility would start in the $400 million range.

The state will make the official announcement Wednesday at noon.