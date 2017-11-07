Steps to keep malls, parking lots secure during holiday shopping season



Reports about vehicle break-ins at shopping malls are popping up on social media.

KHON2 reached out to all of the major shopping malls on Oahu to find out what they are currently doing to prevent this from happening, and what more they could be doing ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Two malls responded with written statements saying they take these incidents seriously, but would not elaborate on how they were improving security.

For answers, KHON2 reached out to commercial real estate consultant Stephany Sofos to find out what steps can be taken to protect the private property of shoppers and employees at malls.

“Cameras and security,” Sofos said. “You should have a roving security officer at least once an hour, if not once a half an hour. Uniform officers are always the best deterrent in any situation the more you have the better it is.”

“When you’ve got large malls like Ala Moana, like Ka Makana Alii, how much security should they have?” KHON2 asked.

“They should have at least a half a dozen security officers at all times, even more on the weekends,” Sofos said.

Sofos also says people are less apt to commit a crime if they know they’re being watched.

“What type of camera surveillance should malls have?” KHON2 asked.

“They should have the best, the state-of-the-art,” Sofos said, “and they should be able to rove. They should not be stationary. There should be someone manning those cameras at all times at the duty station.”

Which parking areas could be more vulnerable?

“Places where people are not going to,” Sofos said. “Employee parking areas, that’s a sure target.”

KHON2 was told beefing up security can be costly, but in the long run, it will pay off by giving employees piece of mind knowing their property is safe.

“If you want to have a really good shopping center, you have to have really good employees,” Sofos said.

Two malls responded to our inquiries with statements.

Ka Manaka Alii wrote: “We take any incident very seriously and we are working closely with our security team and the Honolulu Police Department to address this occurrence.”

Waikele Premium Outlets sent a statement saying they are “committed to the safety of our shoppers and employees year-round.”