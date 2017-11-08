Alaska Cares: Islander Scholars

By Published:

It’s the tenth anniversary of Alaska Airlines in Hawai’i, and to celebrate, they are honoring ten of their local community partners that have a special focus on youth and education.

Today, we learn more about Islander Scholars, an annual program that honors high school juniors who exemplify the values that make Hawaii special. This includes students who give generously to others, take responsibility for their families and communities, stand strong in the face of challenges, and cherish our islands with love and respect.

www.islanderinstitute.com/scholars

https://www.alaskaair.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s