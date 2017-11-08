Alaska Cares: Islander Scholars

It’s the tenth anniversary of Alaska Airlines in Hawai’i, and to celebrate, they are honoring ten of their local community partners that have a special focus on youth and education.

Today, we learn more about Islander Scholars, an annual program that honors high school juniors who exemplify the values that make Hawaii special. This includes students who give generously to others, take responsibility for their families and communities, stand strong in the face of challenges, and cherish our islands with love and respect.

www.islanderinstitute.com/scholars

https://www.alaskaair.com/