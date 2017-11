Question: Can bicyclists ride side-by-side and take up a whole lane?

Answer: Bicyclists on a roadway must ride single file as near to the right-hand curb on the edge of the roadway or on the shoulder lane off the roadway as practicable.

Violators can face a $72 fine.

Bicyclists may only ride side-by-side in a bike lane if the bike lane, or path, is wide enough and when there are no signs prohibiting it.

If you have a question send an email to askhpd@honolulu.gov.