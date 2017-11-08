Biki bikes becoming a hit in Honolulu, but how clean are they?

With hundreds of thousands of rides already in the books, Biki seems to be finding it’s place in urban Honolulu.

But with so many rides, how often the bikes are maintained, and what’s done to keep them clean?

According to CEO Lori McCarney, keeping the bikes clean is something crews work on on a daily basis.

“Whenever they come out to move bikes around or check them out, they clean them whenever a bike comes in for maintenance. It’s totally cleaned, it’s power washed, it’s cleaned out, it’s disinfected and it comes out and that is at least once a month,” said Bikeshare Hawaii CEO Lori McCarney.

McCarney says parts of the bike were chosen to make them easier to clean. This was after studying bikes in other cities across the United States.

“So you’ll notice on the handlebars that they are harder so they are not as porous. That means less stuff getting into them and getting gunky we noticed that another city so we asked for a change for a market for them.”

Each time a crew goes to a rack to switch bikes in or out, the handles and seat are cleaned, this means crews hit hundreds of bikes each day. But many may be duplicates, so McCarney says it’s too difficult to get an exact number.

“We were trying to calculate that but I heard a number around 800.I thought that seems a little. The bikes move around so it’s hard to say on the unique basis. But confidently I can see at least every couple of days a bike is disinfected.”