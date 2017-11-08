Engine on Hawaiian Airlines jet bursts into flames at Seattle airport

By Published: Updated:

SEATTLE (CNN) — An engine of a Hawaiian Airlines jet caught fire at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday night.

Video from a witness shows flames coming from the jet while it was taxiing.

Sea-Tac officials said the flight was ferrying in from Everett, Washington.

Crew members were the only ones on board at the time.

The pilot was able to safely land the plane.

No one was injured.

Hawaiian Airlines said it is investigating how the fire started.

Hawaiian Airlines statement:

A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 ferry flight from Paine Field (PAE) to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) experienced a left engine issue on final approach at SEA last night. A left engine fire reported upon landing was extinguished by the aircraft fire extinguishing system and local fire officials. There were no passengers onboard, and the two pilots were unharmed. The aircraft is currently being inspected.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s