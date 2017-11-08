Engine on Hawaiian Airlines jet bursts into flames at Seattle airport

SEATTLE (CNN) — An engine of a Hawaiian Airlines jet caught fire at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday night.

Video from a witness shows flames coming from the jet while it was taxiing.

Sea-Tac officials said the flight was ferrying in from Everett, Washington.

Crew members were the only ones on board at the time.

The pilot was able to safely land the plane.

No one was injured.

Hawaiian Airlines said it is investigating how the fire started.

Hawaiian Airlines statement:

A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 ferry flight from Paine Field (PAE) to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) experienced a left engine issue on final approach at SEA last night. A left engine fire reported upon landing was extinguished by the aircraft fire extinguishing system and local fire officials. There were no passengers onboard, and the two pilots were unharmed. The aircraft is currently being inspected.